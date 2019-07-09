MADISON—Richard Lewis Roe passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born in 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio. Richard graduated from high school in Hanover Park New Jersey and served in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman from 1960-1962. He graduated from Marietta College in Ohio with a B.A. in Business Administration and from the UW-Madison in 1971 with a M.A. in American History.
Richard served the Legislative Reference Bureau from 1983-2005 and published several bulletins. He was active in Grace Episcopal Church and St. Dunstan’s until his death. He sang in several civic and church choirs throughout his years in Madison and served in AFS, Good Neighbor Fest and Middleton Outreach Ministry Board while living in Middleton.
Richard is most remembered for his work in the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets (1957-his death). He published three books of poetry “What Will You Find at the Edge of the World,” “Bringer of Songs,” and “Knots of Sweet Longing.” His final work will be published in the fall of 2019: “Poems of Song, Tango, and Jazz.” He was also a member of the Wisconsin Tango Society and was raised Master Mason in 2001 and served as Master of the FLDLH 362 for one year.
In 1967, he married Barbara Kuhl in Monongahela, Pa., and they celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2017. He was blessed with two daughters, eight grandsons and one great-grandson. By “adoption” he also had an AFS daughter, Nthipi (Sfiso) Mthethewa and their two children Kathato and Sthemba.
Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Meghan (David) Schultz and Meredith (Jeff) Foydl; eight grandsons, Aaron (Savana), Jesse (Whitney), Taylor, Trevor, Nicholas, Miles, Alex, and Grant; one great-grandson, Darlington; and his sister, Kay (William) Newell.
Richard will be cremated and his ashes scattered in a private family service. A celebration of Richard’s life will be held later in 2019 for his family and friends.
Please make any contributions to the Madison Children’s Dyslexic Center, 301 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
