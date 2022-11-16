March 10, 1938—Nov. 13. 2022

WAUNAKEE—Rodney “Sid” Adler, age 84, of Waunakee, died peacefully at home on Sunday, November 13. 2022.

He was born on March 10, 1938, to Vincent and Adelaide (Dorn) Adler. In 1956, he graduated from Waunakee High School and then enlisted in the Army. He met the love of his life, Sherry (Anderson) Adler, and married on November 3, 1962.

Sid worked for Simon Builders for more than 30 years, with his father and brother, as carpenters. They had their hands in building many homes and buildings in Waunakee. Additionally, Sid proudly devoted 24 years of service to the Waunakee Fire Department.

Sid was an avid sports fan, with baseball being his main passion. He was an outstanding pitcher in High School and continuing with Home Talent. He jumped at any chance he could get to watch a live game.

Sid enjoyed spending time at the farm with family and friends where he spent years hunting, fishing, and playing cards. Either he was visiting friends, mowing, gardening, or enjoying nature. He was never one to sit still. Urban legend has it that he still has the longest home run in local Home Talent history. Go chase that ball, Dad.

As the family grew it became apparent that he loved being a Grandpa. Everyone who knew Sid, knew he was basically a big kid himself. He was always looking for a good time.

Sid is survived by his children: Julie (Mike) Heimann of Waunakee, Amy Deines of Waunakee, Alan (Kim) Adler of Lodi, Mark (Shannon) Adler of Waunakee; grandchildren: Michelle Heimann, Michael (Maribeth) Heimann, Kyle Deines, Jesse Deines, Amanda Adler, Megan Adler, David Carman and Mark Carman; great-grandchildren: McKayla & Branden Adams, Mason & Kaleb Heimann; his siblings: Donald (Donna) Adler, Karen Meinholz-Nielsen, Gary (Mary) Adler, Mary Marks, Mitch (Barb) Adler and Russ (Jill) Adler; his In-laws MaryAnn Raemisch (Pete), Larry (Bonnie) Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and in-laws, Lavaughn (Vergie) Anderso;, he was preceded in death by wife, Sherry; son, Paul; sister, Audrey Kuehn; brother, Paul; brothers-in-law: Allie Meinholz, Bob Niesen, Rodney Marks, Ronald Raemisch; niece, Michelle Anderson; and nephew, Jeff Anderson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday November 18,2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St John’s Catholic Church 209 South St. Waunakee Msgr James Gunn will officiate. Friend may call at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thurs, November 17, 2022. Friend may also call at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI