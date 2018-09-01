MADISON—Mary Louise Rodgers, age 60, went to Heaven on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. She was born on Dec. 8, 1957, in Madison, the daughter of Raymond and Louise (Shine) Rodgers. Mary’s residential care was provided by Community Living Connections and her vocational services were provided by MARC, Inc. and Responsive Employment Services.
Some of Mary’s jobs included the Dept. of Agriculture Milk Products Testing Lab, Boston Market, Mother Nature’s Diaper Service and Potter’s Crackers. She loved 60’s music, Elvis, the color purple, Bingo, coloring, movies and shopping for anything with bling!
Mary is survived by her siblings, Chris (Theresa) Rodgers of La Grange Park, Ill, Steve (Anne) Rodgers of Madison, and Katie (Dennis) Himsel of Verona; nephews and nieces, Matthew (Rachel) Rodgers, Leah (Kyle) Buchman, Peter (Mitzi) Rodgers and Maggie (Michael) Morrison; and her great-nephews and nieces, Griffin, Simone, Owen, Addison, Ezra, Louise, Hazel and Fields. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, with Pastor Tweit presiding. A luncheon will follow. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Her family would like to thank the many people who enriched Mary’s life including Community Living Connections employees, Rhonda Swenson, who was Mary’s caregiver for 23 years, Julie Vorce, caregiver for 12 years, and Toni Johnson, activities director.
Also, thanks to MARC South RAC employee, Lynn Stegmann; MARC West employees, Kari Peterson and Rhiannon Weigel, Holy Cross Lutheran Church Pastor Bartels, Pastor Tweit and volunteers of Jesus Cares Ministry, UW Health doctors Trowbridge, Gannage and Josiah, and finally, the Agrace HospiceCare team.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Community Living Connections, MARC, Inc. or Holy Cross Lutheran Church. We love you Mary. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
