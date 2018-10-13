MADISON—Jean Nancy Rodefeld, age 65, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. She was born on Sept. 17, 1953, in Madison, the daughter of Donald and Dorothy (Redepenning) Rodefeld. Jean enjoyed simple adventures out in the community, which always ended with her favorite treat, a strawberry milkshake.
Jean is survived by her mother, Dorothy; two brothers, Jerry (Lynn) Rodefeld and Daryl Rodefeld; three sisters, Beverly Kalish, Jane (Noel) Rudie, and Susan (Denny) Opheim; sister-in-law, Cosette Swalheim and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Rodefeld; twin brother, Dean Rodefeld; brother, Richard Rodefeld and sister, Lois Rodefeld.
A Memorial Service will be held at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3702 County Highway AB, McFarland, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, with the Rev. Beth Schultz-Byrnes presiding. Burial will be held at Hope Cottage Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
A special thank you to all of Jean’s caretakers and friends at Community Living Connections for all their help and support and also to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
