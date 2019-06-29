VERONA - June E. Rockweiler, age 95, of Verona, formerly of Cazenovia, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.
She was born on January 21, 1924 one of twelve children in Mercer, Wis., the daughter of the late George and Eva (Holmes) Calkins. On November 8, 1944 she was united in marriage to Frederick “Fritz” Rockweiler at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Germantown. He preceded her in death April 5, 1995. She lived in the Cazenovia area for 53 years where she was an American Legion Auxiliary member, served as a village board member for four years and also as an election board member for 25 years.
June was truly devoted to her family. Her flowers always brought her great joy.
She is survived by her sons, Stanley (Patti) Rockweiler of Cottage Grove, and Gary (Jackie) Rockweiler of Verona; granddaughters, Renee (Rich) Wilson, Danielle Larson, and Doria (Lee) Dahl; great-grandchildren, Annika Larson and Ethan Larson. Her brothers Lyle (Donna) Calkins and Bill (Shirley) Calkins, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for June Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:30 am, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Germantown. Monseigneur Roger Scheckel will be the Celebrant. Visitation will also be at the church on Monday from 9:30 am until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be made at the Cazenovia Hillside Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at four Winds Manor in Verona for their wonderful care and support for her in her last years.
The family would prefer memorials be given in Junes’ name for the Cazenovia American Legion. (PO Box 64 Cazenovia, Wis. 53924).
THE FARBER FUNERAL HOME, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.