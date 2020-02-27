MADISON — George Roche, age 90, of Madison passed away peacefully with family at his side on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis. George was born in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Louis and Irene Roche.
George spent his life as part owner of the Panoramic Resort, along with his sister, Helen, brother, Nick and wife, Anne. The Resort was located at the North Entrance of Devil's Lake State Park. This partnership lasted until September of 1988, when the Resort was sold to the State Park. The Resort was a place where a lifetime of memories would begin. These memories were then shared with future generations in which new traditions began. Many of the people then became family to the Roche's. If you had an ear, George had a story. He could spend hours talking about the history of the Panoramic and the people who stayed there. He also loved talking about Baraboo and his history growing up. This included having a special driver’s license at approximately 12 years old. He was tasked with picking up guests from Devil's Lake, when the train would drop off vacationers, and delivering them to the Resort.
George served in the Military, the Marines, from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He fulfilled his service at Parris Island & Camp Lejeune. George married his wife Anne in October of 1956 and was married for 64 years. He was looking forward to his 70th Class Reunion from Baraboo High School, but illness prevented him from doing so. George loved the activities the area had to offer which included, swimming/snorkeling, fishing and long walks in the woods.
You have free articles remaining.
George is survived by his wife, Anne; daughters, Irene (Abbey) Elsayed and Mary. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Irene; sister, Helen and brother, Nick.
George was a gentle and loving man, who will be dearly missed by all.
Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday March 3, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. until time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery where Military Rites will be conducted.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St Mary's Hospital for their wonderful care. They would especially like to thank & acknowledge the loving and compassionate care given by Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis. The Roche family thanks the many guests of the Panoramic who provided wonderful memories, which are still cherished today.