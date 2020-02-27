Roche, George

George spent his life as part owner of the Panoramic Resort, along with his sister, Helen, brother, Nick and wife, Anne. The Resort was located at the North Entrance of Devil's Lake State Park. This partnership lasted until September of 1988, when the Resort was sold to the State Park. The Resort was a place where a lifetime of memories would begin. These memories were then shared with future generations in which new traditions began. Many of the people then became family to the Roche's. If you had an ear, George had a story. He could spend hours talking about the history of the Panoramic and the people who stayed there. He also loved talking about Baraboo and his history growing up. This included having a special driver’s license at approximately 12 years old. He was tasked with picking up guests from Devil's Lake, when the train would drop off vacationers, and delivering them to the Resort.