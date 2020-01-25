Roby, Jr., Harlow (Pete) Scammon

February 12, 1932 — January 17, 2020 — MADISON — Harlow Scammon Roby, Jr, 87, known as Pete to friends and family, died on Jan. 17, 2020, surrounded by his children. Pete was born in Milwaukee, Wis., to Harlow Scammon Roby and Elisabeth Rolph Clark. The family lived in Winona, Minnesota but soon moved to the Madison area, living for a time in Oregon and then moving back to Madison. Pete was an active member of the Boy Scouts, which continued into his adult life. He attended Madison West High School where he excelled as a quarter miler on the West track team. Pete attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and briefly ran on the UW track team. He was drafted and served a stint in the US Army, where he spent time in Japan and then South Korea. He later joined his father in business. He met Shirley Jansen in Madison, and the two wed and raised five children