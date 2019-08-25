DEKORRA TOWNSHIP—Natalie Louise Robson passed away at her home on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
She was born on October 2, 1928, in Portage, the eldest of three children to Arthur Elias and Mabel Joanna (Burton) Nelson. Natalie married Claire “Shorty” Robson on January 31, 1947, during a blizzard, in Dekorra Township, Columbia County, Wis., at the home of the groom. To them, were born seven children. She worked first as a store clerk in Portage. Her full-time work for the next 40 years was raising seven kids. For several years, she added driving a school bus into her already busy schedule at home. Area kids and parents have shared many stories about her bus driving days. In their earlier days of marriage, Nat and Claire enjoyed spending time with friends and neighbors, and square dancing. They were very involved in a local community club, the organization of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, and activities at Inch United Methodist Church. They were both active volunteers at a local food pantry and delivered Meals on Wheels. In her 80s, she would explain that they delivered meals to “the elderly.” Nat enjoyed social gatherings with friends for coffee or meals, and was a member of the Red Hat Ladies, and a group called “The Dekorra Babes.” These outings gave her the opportunity to boast about her pride and joy – her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She lived her life for her family. As her health failed, she fought to stay alive one more month, one more week, one more day, because she needed to see each new step for her kids, grands and great-grands.
Nat is survived by her husband of 72 years, Claire Robson; and children, Dale (Louise) Robson, Tom (Pam) Robson, Karen (Randy) Schoeneberg, Dave (Sonia) Robson, Kevin “Casey” (Laura) Robson and Chris (Lori) Robson. She is further survived by 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many honorary grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jean Nelson; brothers-in-law, Clint (Harriet) Robson and Ralph Jacobs; former sisters-in-law, Virginia Robson and Corrine Robson; nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. Nat was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Nancy Robson; son-in-law, Chuck Goranson; sister, Marion Strasburg; brother, Donald Nelson; brothers-in-law, Roger Strasburg, Jack Schulze, Donald Getchel, Cliff Robson; and former brother-in-law, Eugene Pinkall; sisters-in-law: Joyce Schulze, Muriel Getchel, Hildred Jacobs and Marlene Robson.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff of Agrace Hospice and Senior Helpers for their compassionate care of Natalie, with a special thank you to Vicki of Senior Helpers, for the comfort and love she provided to Mom and all of us over the last weeks of Mom’s life.
A 2007 quote from Natalie: “It just amazes me when I think of it, that he’s going to be 80 and I’ll be 79. My mother was much younger and when I catch myself doing something, I think—my mother never would have tried that. My mother was old already at a young age. Doing things with the kids, the activities like going to soccer games, you know, we’ve been with all these younger parents, and we’re Grandma and Grandpa to everybody. If I make it to 80, I’m going to go for one hundred. And, I’ve got all those great-grandchildren now. I have to see what happens to them.”
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Poynette Inch United Methodist Church with Pastor Michele Hopp officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Poynette Inch United Methodist Church or the Poynette Food Pantry.
At 90, you made a darned good run at it Mom. You and Dad have both lived amazing lives.