Robson, Claire Raymond

He was born on March 30, 1927, in Dekorra township, to Clyde Raymond and Iva Mae (Cuff) Robson, the second eldest of six children. Claire married Natalie Louise Nelson on Jan. 31, 1947, during a blizzard, in Dekorra Township, Columbia County, Wis., at the home of the groom. They had seven children. Claire was a WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Army in the European Theater from 1945 to 1946. He worked as a farmer, auto/truck mechanic and an executive buyer. His career included Hyland Garage, Hill Chevrolet, Cuff’s Mobil Service and GTE, retiring from GTE in 1987. He was a dedicated family provider, at one time working three jobs at the same time, then going home to work on vehicles for neighbors and friends in his home garage. He was a past Dekorra Town Board Supervisor as well as a Columbia County Board Supervisor. Claire and Nat enjoyed square dancing in the early days of their marriage. They always enjoyed spending time with friends and neighbors. They were very involved in a local community club and the organization of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club. Claire and Nat were active members of Inch United Methodist Church. They were both active volunteers at a local food pantry and delivered Meals on Wheels. In their 80s, they would explain that they delivered meals to “the elderly.” Claire lived his life for his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. His family was his pride and joy.