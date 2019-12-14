Robinson, Steven P.

Robinson, Steven P.

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Steven P. Robinson, age 62, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on June 7, 1957, in Madison, the son of William and Jean (Snyder) Robinson.

Steven graduated from Middleton High School. He enjoyed 26 years as a claim’s adjuster for WPS, retiring in 2014.

Steven is survived by his cousin, Jack (Patricia) Albrechtson; and longtime friends, Albert (Heather) Thibodeaux. He was preceded in death by his parents; his partner, Gerald Arneson; sisters, Stephanie Robinson and Jamie Bennett; and best beloved cat, Coco.

Inurnment will be held at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics