PLATTEVILLE—Florence (Nylin) Robinson, age 94, passed away Oct. 5, 2018. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on Aug. 13, 1924, daughter of Dr. Victor E. and Florence (Sage) Nylin. On May 31, 1952, she married Joshua F. Robinson. Joshua passed away Feb. 3, 2012, at age 87, after a brief illness.
Florence spent her early years in Hopkins, Minn., graduated from Platteville High School, attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, and graduated at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics Education and a Master of Science Degree in Education. She taught Home Economics for two years at Reedsburg (Wis.) High School, four years at UW-Platteville, two years as a teacher-educator for Iowa State University based in Story City, Iowa, six years at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. and seventeen years at Platteville High School. After retirement from teaching, Florence worked for H&R Block during tax season for several years.
Her special interests, in addition to family, included crocheting, quilting, genealogy, travel, and much-loved time talking to family and friends. Following her mother’s interest, Florence belonged to the D.A.R., and authored and published significant genealogy books for the Robinson-Moore families, Nylin-Larsen line and the Sage-Schenk families. Florence and Josh also had a long-standing association with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
She is survived by her three children, Mary (Daniel) Wagner, Eric (Gerri) Robinson and Ingrid Ohm; as well as 23 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; cousins, Rod Sage, Helen Tardy and Australian cousins; and many other family and friends. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Joshua; and her parents, Dr. Victor and Florence Nylin.
Graveside services will be held at the MIDDLEBURY COUNTRY CHURCH CEMETERY, located between Hollandale and Barneveld, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at the MELBY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Platteville, Wis., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Mary Robinson Wagner Women in Engineering scholarship fund or to the Dr. Victor E. Nylin scholarship fund at the U.W. Platteville Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.