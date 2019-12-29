Robinson, Arthur Selden

MADISON - Arthur Selden Robinson, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare. Memorial Service will be held at SAINT ANDERWS ESPISCOPAL CHURCH,1833 Regent St, Madison, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday January 3, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Wisconsin State Journal. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.