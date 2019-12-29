Robinson, Arthur Selden

Robinson, Arthur Selden

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Arthur Selden Robinson, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare. Memorial Service will be held at SAINT ANDERWS ESPISCOPAL CHURCH,1833 Regent St, Madison, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday January 3, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Wisconsin State Journal. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave

(608) 831-6761

To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics