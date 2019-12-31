Robinson, Arthur Selden “Selly”

MADISON - Arthur Selden “Selly” Robinson, age 92, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born in Milwaukee on Dec. 24, 1927, the son of Arthur and Vivian Robinson. He married the love of his life, Shirley Brookins Schmidt, on Jan. 16, 1987.

After graduating from Shorewood High School in Shorewood, Wis., Selly entered the service and became a pilot in the U.S. Navy. He served during World War II. Selly then attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Business Administration. He was a proud member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity during his college years.

After graduating, he worked in industry for 20 years in the field of Labor and Human Resources. Selly worked as a beloved professor at the Management Institute of the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the field of Labor, Human Resources and Management. He also owned and worked at his own consulting firm, Robinson & Associates, until he retired in January of 2002.

