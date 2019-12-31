Robinson, Arthur Selden “Selly”

MADISON - Arthur Selden “Selly” Robinson, age 92, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born in Milwaukee on Dec. 24, 1927, the son of Arthur and Vivian Robinson. He married the love of his life, Shirley Brookins Schmidt, on Jan. 16, 1987.
After graduating from Shorewood High School in Shorewood, Wis., Selly entered the service and became a pilot in the U.S. Navy. He served during World War II. Selly then attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Business Administration. He was a proud member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity during his college years.
After graduating, he worked in industry for 20 years in the field of Labor and Human Resources. Selly worked as a beloved professor at the Management Institute of the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the field of Labor, Human Resources and Management. He also owned and worked at his own consulting firm, Robinson & Associates, until he retired in January of 2002.
Golf was his passion. He was an active golfing member of Blackhawk Country Club in Madison and of Harlingen Country Club in Harlingen, Texas, where he and Shirley spent their winters. Selly also enjoyed playing tennis and swimming his entire life. He was also a member of Harbor Athletic Club, Powless Tennis Center and the YMCA. He loved his dogs and left behind his beloved Dorita and Happy.
Selly was also a proud member of SCORE and was the president of the Madison Human Resources Society and of the West Side Swim Club. History and travel with his family rounded out his activities. He was a lifelong Wisconsinite and an avid Badgers, Packers and Chicago Cubs fan, and he was a lifelong member of the Republican Party. Selly loved America and often repeated the phrase, “God Bless America.”
Selly is survived by his wife of 32 years, Shirley; daughters, Susie (Patrick) Osgood of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. and Barbara (Tom) Wiley of Newnan, Ga.; son, Bruce (Dawn) Robinson of Dunedin, Fla.; stepchildren, Mike (Shana) Schmidt of St. Pete Beach, Fla., Kim (Jerry) McNabb of Sun Prairie, Wis. and Matt (Emmanuelle) Schmidt of Derwood, Md.; grandchildren, Amanda Perkins, Melissa Garnett, Cole Robinson, Shayne Schmidt, Nikolas Schmidt, Karlie McNabb and Auceane Schmidt; five great-granddaughters; one great-grandson; two very special nephews, Jay (Karyn) Robinson and Rex (Julie) Robinson; sister-in-law, Ann Robinson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Rex) Robinson.
A memorial service will be held at ST. ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 1833 Regent Street, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, with Father Andy Jones presiding. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Memorials in Selly’s name may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, the Madison Humane Society or an organization of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
God Bless America!
