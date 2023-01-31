Sept. 19, 1949—Jan. 17, 2023

LAGUNA WOODS, CA—Robin Frank, age 73, died from complications of Alzheimer’s on January 17, 2023.

Robin was born in Milwaukee where she attended John Marshall Jr. Sr. High School, as it was then known, and continued her education at UW-Madison where she received her M.Ed. in special education. Robin went on to a 30-year teaching career with the Madison Metropolitan School District. After retirement Robin became a snowbird spending winters in Southern California where her brother Randy lives, eventually moving permanently to Laguna Woods, CA, in 2017.

Robin enjoyed traveling, including her last trip to Israel, in 2019, with her brother Randy, sister-in-law Ella, and cousin Tammy. It was a very meaningful trip for her as she gained a greater understanding and appreciation of her Jewish roots. Robin also went on backpacking trips in Yosemite and joined her friends on many walking and sightseeing trips. She especially enjoyed shopping, taking the phrase “shop until you drop” very seriously.

Predeceased by her mother, Florence Frank (nee Lebowsky), and father, Sheldon Frank, in whose eyes Robin could do no wrong. Further survived brother, Randy Frank and his wife, Ella Pennington; as well as many cousins and friends.

Throughout her disease Robin still maintained a sense of humor, often laughing at herself. While Robin made a nice group of friends in California, she so missed and loved her Madison friends. Robin was always concerned with the well-being of others, and even as her disease progressed she would often ask if everyone was okay.

Robin will be missed by many.

At this time no plans have been made for a memorial service.