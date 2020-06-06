Robertstad, Helen Harriet (Rodgers)

Helen Harriet (Rodgers) Robertstad was born on April 13, 1923, in Chatfield, Minn., to Irish immigrant parents Andrew and Mary Alice (Huggard) Rodgers. Her childhood was spent on the family farm In the Chatfield area, where she attended Bear Creek Elementary School and Chatfield High School. Helen married John A. Robertstad, the love of her life, on Dec. 6, 1946, in Madison. They attended St. Luke's Episcopal Church. They were one of the early families of the church, where she served on the Flower Guild and Prayer Chain for many years. Helen loved to garden, sew, make crafts, preserve foods by canning, travel, and host friends and relatives. She loved the Brewers, even in their toughest seasons. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.