WAUNAKEE / SUN PRAIRIE - John C. "Jack" Robertson, age 86, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019, at Meriter Hospital, following a brief illness.
Jack was born on May 3, 1933, in Wausau, Wis. to Dorothy (Slattery) and Harold Robertson. The family moved to Sun Prairie where Jack excelled in High School sports. He quarterbacked the football team to 1947, 1949, and 1950 Suburban Loop Championships - two of them with his brother, Jim. Jack also received an invitation to "walk-on" to the University of Kentucky basketball program.
Following High School, he joined the US Air Force and was stationed at Selfridge Air Force base in Michigan. While in the Air Force, Jack was one of the base large engine mechanics as well as the quarterback of the base intermural football team. One of his favorite memories was when the pilots would let him taxi & take-off during test flights. During this time, he met Gwendolyn Faith Darrow, who was one of the base communications staff who worked transmitting Top Secret communications to and from Washington, D.C. They first met at the base beer hall and this began a courtship that led to an Oct. 29, 1955, base wedding.
Following their discharge, the young couple moved back to Sun Prairie, Wis. to raise their family. Jack started working at the Conrad's Grocery Store as a butcher in their Meat Dept. and worked his way up to Grocery Manager. Jack's love of sports continued as he played for many seasons on the Sun Prairie Home Talent Softball Team.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen, his sisters, Penelope, Pat Rude, and Joyce Conrad, and his brother, Bruce. He is survived by his brother, Jim Robertson; his sons, Michael (Audrey) Robertson of Middleton, Wis., Robert (Teresa) Robertson of De Forest, Wis.; his daughter, Jacquelyn (Scott) Nerat of Waunakee, Wis.; and his six grandchildren, Sam Robertson (Ashley), Caitlin Robertson, Jillian Robertson, Kira Nerat, Faith Nerat, and Natalie Nerat.
Jack was best known for two things - his love of the Green Bay Packers, and his fondness for brandy old fashioneds, best served in a 16 oz. glass. He earned the nickname "Old 100 Proof" from his good friend Tom Golden. Funeral services will be held at SAINT JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee, on Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. with Monsignor, James L. Gunn officiating. A visitation will be held at the Church prior to the mass, at 9:30 a.m.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to St. John's Catholic Church in Waunakee, Wis. Jack’s family would also like to thank the nursing staff at the Meriter Hospital cardiac floor, for their compassionate and generous care.
