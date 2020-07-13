Robertson, Debra

COTTAGE GROVE - Debra Robertson, age 64, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Sept. 13, 1955, the daughter of Roger Sinacore and Marilyn (Tufano) Sinacore.

Debra is survived by her husband, Bob Robertson; son, Chris (Amanda) Robertson; daughter, Lea (Jeffrey) Batterman; three grandchildren, Zoe Batterman, Arlin Robertson and Ian Batterman; brother, Sam (Kim) Sinacore; and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020. A private burial will be held at Cottage Grove Cemetery. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Debra's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link. A recording of the ceremony will be available on the website for three months after the date of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

