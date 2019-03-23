MADISON - Philip P. Roberts passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by his loving family. Phil was born and raised in Madison, the son of Frank and Marjorie (Cory) Roberts. Phil had a fun childhood riding his bicycle through the Greenbush area with his brothers and friends on their way to swim at Brittingham Park. In his teens he moved up to a 1947, HD Knucklehead motorcycle, riding to Madison Central High School with one brother behind him and another in the sidecar. Phil met his sweetheart, Sharon, in high school and they wed in September of 1966.
Phil studied the trade of plumbing and served as an example of a hardworking man throughout his career. Phil was a successful plumber working at Pertzborn, Triggs and others before ending up at the University of Wisconsin Physical Plant. He also taught others going into the plumbing trade at MATC for many years. He retired from the University of Wisconsin Physical Plant after 22 years.
Phil had a passion for riding his bicycle and even became president of the Bombay Bicycle Club. He made many friends during his time bicycling and rode as much as he could.
Phil had a gentle soul and kind heart. He made an impact on so many lives with his humor, good nature, and his kindness made him friends wherever he went. He was always willing to help others.
Family was everything to Phil and he enjoyed spending his time with his grandsons who will dearly miss their papa. He put family first and they were blessed to have him as a husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed.
Phil is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sharon (DuCharme) Roberts; daughter, Diana (Roberts) Kuhne; son-in-law, Thomas Kuhne; brother, Richard Roberts and sister-in-law, Sue (McCloskey) Roberts; beloved grandsons, Cole and Owen Kuhne; and his cousins, nieces and nephew. He is preceded in death by his mother and father; and his brother, Daniel Roberts.
A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. There will be a gathering following the service in community room.
The Family would like to give a special "thank you" to Agrace HospiceCare. The staff was wonderful during Phil's stay. They showed kindness, caring and compassion for him and we are all so very thankful for the support. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.