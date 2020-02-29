Roberts, Newton Millen

MADISON - The Rev. Newton Millen Roberts, age 91, made his transition on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison, from complications due to a stroke. He is survived by his two sons, William and Steven; and by many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Betty Elaine Roberts; by his sisters, Jean, Lucy and Grace; and by brothers, Dayton and Stacy.

Newt was born in Pyongyang, Korea, the son of Presbyterian missionaries Stacy and Evelyn Roberts. He was a graduate of Wheaton College in Illinois and the Princeton Theological Seminary in New Jersey. In 1952, he was ordained as a Presbyterian minister and throughout his career, he served churches in Rushmore, Minn., Oconto, Wis., New Berlin, Wis., West Linn, Ore., Portland, Ore. and Dubuque, Iowa. He also served as a member of the Synod staffs of Wisconsin and the Pacific Northwest. He has been a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian in Madison.

Newt had a lifelong love of jazz music and was an active member of the Madison Jazz Society while his health allowed. He was good friends with Wisconsin jazz greats Dick Ruedebusch and Chuck Hedges, and took his two sons to see the concerts of many jazz immortals.