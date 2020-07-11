Roberts, Michael Lawrence

LONE ROCK — Michael Lawrence Roberts, age 52 years, of Lone Rock, passed away peacefully after a very brief illness, surrounded by the love of his life, wife Heidi, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Madison, Wis.
A Celebration of Mike's Life is planned for Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home, his favorite place. More information can be found on the Facebook event page: "Michael Lawrence Roberts Memorial."
