Roberts, Michael L.

LONE ROCK - Michael L. Roberts, age 52, of Lone Rock, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the UW Hospital following a brief illness. A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.