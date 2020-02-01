Roberts, Leigh

He lectured throughout the United States and internationally, authored numerous scientific papers and two books. He was nationally recognized as an expert in forensic psychiatry and served as an expert trial witness throughout Wisconsin and a majority of other states. He was Board certified as a Psychiatrist by the American Board of Neurology and Psychiatry. He served as an Examiner for that Board and trainer of psychiatrists seeking their Board certification for many years. For a number of years, he served in national elected and appointed leadership positions in the American Psychiatric Association and was an honorary Fellow of that organization. For more than two decades he served on the state of Wisconsin parole board for sex offenders. He also served as an Adjunct Professor at the San Francisco Theological Seminary for many years.

Wide recognition included Midwest psychiatrist of the year and decades of listing in Who’s Who publications – of the World, the United States, the Midwest, in Education, in Science and Engineering and in the Methodist Church. As Wisconsin Conference Lay Leader in the United Methodist Church for nine years, he provided leadership in many capacities, delegate for many years to the Wisconsin United Methodist Annual Conference and served on several conference agencies. He was a five-time delegate to quadrennial United Methodist General and Jurisdictional Conferences and was a member of national church boards and agencies (General Board of Global Ministries, General Board of Church and Society, General Council of Ministries and others) for over two decades. He served the United Methodist Board of Global Ministries for a similar time performing psychiatric screening of missionary candidates and also served as a counseling missionary in mission stations in Latin America. He worked actively with the New York based United Methodist nongovernmental organization, serving the United Nations. As a more than 50-year member of the First United Methodist Church, in Madison, he held a leadership position on most of the local church boards, councils and committees at varied times.