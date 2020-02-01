Roberts, Leigh

MADISON — Leigh Roberts died Jan. 22, 2020, in Madison, Wis., surrounded by family and friends. He was born on June 9, 1925, in Jacksonville, Illinois, as the son of the Reverend Victor and Ruby Roberts. He was a 1942 graduate of Dwight Township High School (Ill.) and the University of Illinois – BS 1945, and MD 1947. He did further graduate study at Harvard University. He married Marilyn Edith Kadow on Sept. 6, 1946 and she predeceased him in 1995. He married Ellen Dean Busse Rabenhorst on Nov. 1, 2003.
In addition to primary foci on family and medicine, with residence in Madison, Wis. since 1953, his life included diverse interests. His pattern of lifelong learning included the professional practice of psychiatry into his eighties. His religious devotion was shared in his local church membership (First United Methodist Church, Madison) and leadership in the United Methodist denomination for over a half century. Other major interests were expressed in athleticism and community service.
He was an enthusiastic participant and leader with broad recognition in many fields of endeavor. Fifteen years of military service in the U. S. Navy included service in World War II and the Korean Conflict. He engaged in combat duty with the U. S. Marines and as a Naval Flight Surgeon. He was awarded a Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars, and other decorations before retirement as a Lieutenant Commander USNR.
His medical career spanned over a half century. He interned at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, Ill. and completed a residency in Psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Wis. In addition to military medical duty, he was a family medical practitioner in Macomb, Ill. and served on the staff of the Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison. He was a faculty member in the Department of Psychiatry of the University of Wisconsin Medical School for over 35 years before retirement in 1989. As a Professor of Psychiatry, he, at one time, chaired the Department of Psychiatry and the Wisconsin Psychiatric Institute.
He lectured throughout the United States and internationally, authored numerous scientific papers and two books. He was nationally recognized as an expert in forensic psychiatry and served as an expert trial witness throughout Wisconsin and a majority of other states. He was Board certified as a Psychiatrist by the American Board of Neurology and Psychiatry. He served as an Examiner for that Board and trainer of psychiatrists seeking their Board certification for many years. For a number of years, he served in national elected and appointed leadership positions in the American Psychiatric Association and was an honorary Fellow of that organization. For more than two decades he served on the state of Wisconsin parole board for sex offenders. He also served as an Adjunct Professor at the San Francisco Theological Seminary for many years.
Wide recognition included Midwest psychiatrist of the year and decades of listing in Who’s Who publications – of the World, the United States, the Midwest, in Education, in Science and Engineering and in the Methodist Church. As Wisconsin Conference Lay Leader in the United Methodist Church for nine years, he provided leadership in many capacities, delegate for many years to the Wisconsin United Methodist Annual Conference and served on several conference agencies. He was a five-time delegate to quadrennial United Methodist General and Jurisdictional Conferences and was a member of national church boards and agencies (General Board of Global Ministries, General Board of Church and Society, General Council of Ministries and others) for over two decades. He served the United Methodist Board of Global Ministries for a similar time performing psychiatric screening of missionary candidates and also served as a counseling missionary in mission stations in Latin America. He worked actively with the New York based United Methodist nongovernmental organization, serving the United Nations. As a more than 50-year member of the First United Methodist Church, in Madison, he held a leadership position on most of the local church boards, councils and committees at varied times.
He was a staunch advocate for the rights of women, mentally ill, gay, disabled and persons who were socially or economically disadvantaged.
You have free articles remaining.
Throughout his life he has maintained interest and participation in athletics from youthful team sports (football, basketball) to late life (tennis, skiing, canoeing, mountain climbing, and softball). He was a member of a city and state champion USTA tennis team in his seventies and a club tennis champion. Community service activities have included Boy Scouts, Optimist Club, Elks, President of Madison Campus Ministry, President of the Wisconsin Council of Churches, North Central College Board of Trustees (Naperville, Ill.), Goodwill Industries Board, founding a transitional home for mentally ill women, Habitat for Humanity, Red Cross, Transitional Housing shelter for the homeless, Coalition of Wisconsin Aging Groups, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, United Nations Association and others.
He has been an active leader supporting the developmentally disabled – the ARC Wisconsin (on the Board for more than a decade), Dane County 4.37 Board, Wisconsin Association for Developmental Disabilities and the Wisconsin Association for the Arts and Human Needs. Service on state of Wisconsin committees has covered the areas of mental health, vocational rehabilitation, and legislation.
In retirement, he has continued many activities including part time employment in education, psychiatric forensic consultation into his eighties and extensive community service as a volunteer. He has been most involved with AARP, RSVP, ARC Wisconsin Disabilities Association, the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging Groups, the Dane County United Nations Association, and church related groups. He has done legislative lobbying on broad issues of health, mental health, education, economics, democracy, civil rights, human rights and quality of life.
He has traveled extensively in over 50 countries. Maintaining close involvement with a combined family of six children and their progeny has been an overarching interest and involvement. Though this extended family has been widely dispersed geographically their life activities and interests have been a continuing emphasis. He has considered himself blessed by a 49 year long first marriage and the remarkably rewarding sixteen years of his second marriage relationship. His personal credo has emphasized service to others in the context of family, church, community, state and nation, along with lifelong learning and continuing personal growth.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Roberts; two sons, David (Pam) of Indianapolis, Ind.; (grnchn, Christopher (Kelley), Ariz.; ggrnchd, Lucianna) Emily Lacy (Derek), Fla. (ggrnchn Charlotte, Colin); Jennifer Melind (John), Ind.; (ggrnchn, Marilyn, Prince, Mack); Paul (Mary Jo) of Phoenix, Ariz. (grnchn, Brenton, Derek); Miranda; T.J. Burmesch; (ggrnchn, Broderick, Brekken, Bowe, Maryn); two daughters, Carol (Stephen) Troxell of Stuart’s Draft, Va. (grnchn, David Mayer (Cindy); ggrnchn, Benjamin, Joshua, Daniel); Michael Mayer (Torunn), Norway; (ggrnchn, Kaja, Ella; and Nancy (Donald, deceased) Mills of Ypsilanti), Mich.; two stepsons, Paul Timothy Rabenhorst of Madison, Wis. and Jesse Rabenhorst of Ocala, Fla.; eight grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren, a step-grandaughter, Meghann King and chn Baylee, Brody and Mason, Ind.; and nephew, Keith Roberts, Jr. of Wheaton, Ill.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Marilyn Roberts; and brothers, John Vincent Roberts of Estes Park, Colo., Keith Roberts of Wheaton, Ill., and Lloyd Roberts of Amarillo, Texas.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Ave., in Madison, with a visitation one-hour prior.
Donations may be given to First United Methodist Church in Madison or a charity of your choice.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Rd.
Madison, Wis. 53705
ph: 608-328-3434
fax: 608-238-8364