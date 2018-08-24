WISCONSIN RAPIDS—Kevin Roberts, co-owner of Roberts and Company LLC, and longtime resident of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Wednesday at age 64, in his home surrounded by family. Kevin was born in Wisconsin Rapids on November 16, 1953 to JoAnn (Alexander) Lester and Keith Roberts.
Kevin lived life to the fullest whether it was working and “making it new again,” or enjoying traveling, golfing, cooking, spending time on the river, entertaining, music, and giving back to the community. Kevin was an active board member of the Friends of Rapids Music. He also donated his time to the neighborhood project improving the park owned by the St. Lawrence Church.
Kevin is survived by his mother, JoAnn (Charles) Lester; his life partner, Rhonda La Chapelle; his son, Kirk Roberts; and grandson, Jaxon Roberts; his sisters, Patricia (Beser) Roberts-Bedir, Robin (Greg) Randby, and Page (Tim) Donaldson; his brother, Mark (Glenda Erickson); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Kirk Roberts and Kim Roberts; and his father, Keith Roberts.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at 11 a.m., at RITCHAY FUNERAL HOME, 1950 12th St. South, Wisconsin Rapids.
The family invites Kevin’s friends to come and honor his life, with requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in his name to Friends of Rapids Music, 441 Second St. South, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494.
Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti