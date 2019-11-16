SUN PRAIRIE, WIS./HOUGHTON, MIS. - Hugh “Rob” Roberts, age 89, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at his home in Sun Prairie. He was born on Sept. 13, 1930, in Beaver Dam, to Hubert and Etta Mae (Dale) Roberts. Hugh graduated from Beaver Dam High class of ‘49. He was employed as a draftsman at Metalfab Inc. He joined the U.S. Airforce in 1951. Upon discharge, met a pretty young U.W. coed, Jane Oestreich, he too decided to become a Badger, and married that coed in 1958. Upon graduation he was employed by the Hamar Quandt Co. /41 Lumber in Houghton, MI, retired in ‘93, and moved to Sun Prairie, Wis. in ‘98.
He enjoyed family, fishing and golfing, in that order.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; children, Tracie, Tom (Carolyn), Chuck, and Doug (Pam); grandchildren, Ryan, Brad, Sarah, Carly, Peyton and Cole; one sister, Gwen (Al) Hanson; sisters-in-law, Martha Brault, Mary Risner, Cathie (Bob) Behrendt and Jen (Pete) Lobner; brothers-in-law, Charles (Diane) Oestreich and Greg (Donna) Oestreich; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Al Brault, Dale Risner and Les (Marty) Oestreich.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie, with Father Grant Thies presiding. Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.