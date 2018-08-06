SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP—Helen K. Roberts, 67, of Springdale Township, Wis., died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at home surrounded by and in the thoughts of her loving family. Helen Kathleen was born Aug. 27, 1950, in Madison, Wis. to Richard and Helen (Spears) Rindy. She was a graduate of Mount Horeb High School in 1968.
Helen Kathleen was united in marriage to James K. Roberts on Aug. 13, 1971, in Iron Mountain, Mich. She was a dedicated employee of Cuna Mutual Group for 40 years. She loved her family very dearly and as the older sister, was very protective of them. Her second love was always being surrounded her beloved Labs.
Survivors include her siblings, Roberta (Jim) Rosick of St. Charles, Mo., Mary Hannemann of Riley, Evelyn (Chuck) Sawyer of Columbus, Sylvia (Brian) Peckham of Platteville, Jim (Nikki) Rindy of Cornell, Dean (Michelle) Rindy of Fennimore, Bill (Deanna) Rindy of Solon, Iowa, Chris (Lisa) Rindy of Blanchardville, Mike (Ronda) Rindy of Strum, John Rindy of Potosi, Chuck (Terrie) Rindy of Blanchardville, Dan (Heather) Rindy of Cuba City and Sara (Jeff) Bechen of Kieler; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; and her faithful companion dog, Mollie. Helen is further survived by her beloved daughter of her heart, Jenni (Steve) Jacobsen, and her step-son, Greg Roberts, both of Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Richard Rindy Jr.; nephew, Dean Rindy; step-son, John Roberts; and step-daughter, Kari Roberts.
Per Helen’s request, no services will be held. Memorials preferred to the Wisconsin Lab Rescue and in the future, consider donating blood in her honor to the Red Cross, as she did while she could.
The Ellestad Camacho Funeral Home, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, Wis., is serving the family.
