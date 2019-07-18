NEW GLARUS - Frank C. Roberts, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the New Glarus Home. He was born on November 7, 1933, in San Francisco, Calif. to George Jones and Elizabeth Roberts. Frank graduated from Benson High School in Omaha, Neb. On June 10, 1955, he was united in marriage to Carol Matlack in Waukegan, Ill. Frank served in the United States Marine Corps. After being discharged, he worked for Johnson Outboard as a tool and die maker for 40 years. Frank enjoyed fishing and golfing. He also possessed artistic talents for painting and drawing. He took great pride in caring for his family and was honored to be able to care for his mother in her final years. Frank is survived by his children; Susan (David Peterson) Roberts, Darrel (Diane) Roberts, and Steven (Cheryl) Roberts; special daughter-in-law Georgeanne Roberts; grandchildren Ashley (Joshua) Shreve, Claire (Brandon) Vaidyanathan, Logan (Robert) Dewar, Marin Peterson, Melissa (Jeremy) Hodson, Brett (Janine) Roberts, Jared Roberts, Samantha Roberts; great-grandchildren Irene, Marta, Michael, Francis, and Bernadette Vaidyanathan, Elizabeth Shreve, Peyton and Paxton Hodson, and Anthony, Steven, Chloe, and Lenora Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol, great-granddaughter Nora Shreve, and siblings Gary Gable, Darrell Roberts, Arlene Montgomery, and Camille Johnson. Funeral services with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the New Glarus Home Chapel, 600 Second Ave., New Glarus, WI (access via the Elm Dr. entrance). A visitation will precede the funeral service from 1:00 p.m. until time of services on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the New Glarus Home Chapel. The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Semper Fi Fund. Online memorial with guestbook at www.bealfuneralhomes.com
