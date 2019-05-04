MADISON - Dorothy Faith “Dorie” Roberts (Swan Brown), age 88, passed away peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by family on April 23, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. She was born into an Anglo Indian family in Khargpur Bengal, India, daughter of Eric Leopold Swan Brown and Faith Gloria Swan Brown (Bartlett).
Dorothy attended the BNR Railway Elementary School in Khargpur. For her middle and high school years, she traveled two days by train, attending the famous Dow Hill School for Girls in the Himalayan Mountains, near Kerseong Bengal, India, for eight months out of the year (it was cooler there). The family emigrated to Dundee, Scotland in 1947, after India gained it’s independence, where she attended the Dundee College of Art and St. Andrews University, studying Library Science while working for a florist. The family moved to London, England in 1952, where she continued her degree at Harrow CE College in Middlesex, England while working as a bookkeeper.
In 1956, she emigrated to Windsor, Ontario, Canada working at a clinic as a bookkeeper, then in 1958, she moved to Goosebay, Labrador, Canada to work at the US/RAF Air Force base as a librarian. There she met her future husband, who was stationed there, and then moved to the USAF Base in Peru, Ind. for a year, where she was married in 1958. They then moved to Madison, Wis. in 1959, and raised five sons. She was a passionate and prolific gardener her whole life. Her many occupations included florist, librarian, and office manager, but her most proud task in life was mother and Nana.
She is survived by her four sons, David, Scott (Sue), Steven, and Michael (Heidi); grandson, Justin; granddaughter, Ellys Roberts; brothers, Peter Swan Brown (Muriel) and Gareth Swan Brown; and many cousins in England and India. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Beckley Roberts in 2015; and husband (divorced), Richard F. Roberts in 1985. She was loved by many friends, including her monthly bridge group running continuously since 1966.
A memorial celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday May 19, 2019, in McFarland, Wis., at the home of Scott and Sue Roberts, 2705 TOWER ROAD, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. C.D.T. Indian curries and snacks will be served. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711. They are amazing.