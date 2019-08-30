Roberta Marie Johnston, age 86, of Marquette County, went to her eternal home early Friday morning, August 30, 2019.
Roberta was born on September 8, 1932 in Douglas Township, the daughter of Ellis and Nellie (Huber) Gay. She was born in the house on the family farm where she lived her whole life. Roberta attended the Gay Grade School, and graduated from Endeavor High School in 1950. She married the love of her life, John “Jack” Johnston on December 22, 1951. Before they started farming, Berta and Jack lived in Boston while he was stationed there in the Navy. She worked side by side with her husband, Jack, on their dairy farm, where they loved and raised their three children. She was a lifelong member of Briggsville United Methodist Church, active with the United Methodist Women, and was a Sunday School Teacher. Roberta had been a member of the Neenah Valley Homemakers, and a Douglas Doers 4-H Leader. Her favorite passion was their dogs, Cocoa and many others.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Jack; their three beloved children, Bill (Sue) Johnston, Oregon State, Sally (Keith) Dean, Endeavor, and Nancy Johnston, Fond du Lac; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Vanessa) Johnston, Oregon State, and Joshua (Taylor) Johnston, Oregon State; four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jax, Park and Isla; her sister-in-law, Thelma Gay, Portage; five nieces, four nephews-in-law, other relatives and many close friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Elwyn Gay, her sister, Marguerite Foote, her brother-in-law, Bill Foote, and a nephew-in-law, Tom Backhaus.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Briggsville United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Aaron Alfred officiating. Burial will follow in Briggsville Protestant Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Briggsville United Methodist Church.
