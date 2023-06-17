Roberta Ellen Walker

May 26, 1933 - June 13, 2023

KINGSTON - Roberta Ellen Walker, a beloved resident of Kingston, passed away June 13, 2023, at the age of 90, surrounded by her loving family at the Columbia County Healthcare Center. She was born May 26, 1933 to the late Harry and Lucy Schwartz.

Roberta graduated from Cambria High School, Class of 1950. On May 3, 1952, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, James Walker, at the Kingston Methodist Church. Their bond remained unbreakable until her passing.

Roberta was a devoted member of the Kingston Methodist Church, finding solace and strength in her faith.

Roberta worked as a telephone operator, and later in her career, she became a head cook at the Columbia County Nursing Home for 25 years until her well-deserved retirement.

Roberta is survived by her cherished husband, Jim, who stood by her side for over seventy one years. She is also survived by her loving children: Gary (Jan) Walker, Lance (Teresa) Walker, Cally (Bill) Hunter, and Rosanna (Dana) Wendlandt. Roberta was a proud grandmother to nine grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In the course of her life, Roberta experienced the loss of several family members who preceded her in death. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Lucy; sister, Dora Mae; brother, Robert; infant daughter, Suzanna; grandson, Jady Hunter; and her great-grandson, Peter Mittenzwei. Their memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved Roberta.

Roberta was an extraordinary woman who took immense pride in her family. She cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, and her love and guidance will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Private family services to honor and remember Roberta's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kingston Methodist Church, a place that held a special meaning to Roberta.

Roberta Ellen Walker will be remembered as a compassionate, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Her kind heart, unwavering faith, and love for her family will forever inspire those who knew her. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her family find solace in the beautiful memories they shared.

