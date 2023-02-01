April 7, 1936 – Jan. 27, 2023

MARSHALL – Robert William Engelberger, age 86, of Marshall, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. He was born April 7, 1936, in Madison, Wis., the son of Harold and Margaret (Gerke) Engelberger.

Robert grew up in Madison, Monona, and Verona, Wis. He attended Verona High School and entered the U.S. Navy in 1953. He served on the USS Pocono until 1957. After the Navy, Bob briefly worked at Robert Hall Clothing Store in Madison where he met the love of his life, Juanita Marie Heiniger. They married on Nov. 1, 1958. Robert joined the Monona Police Department where he lived and worked for 31 years. In 1988 they retired, and moved to Spring Green, Wis., where Bob spent many summers driving tractor on a neighboring farm. In 2006 they moved to a condo in Marshall, Wis. Bob and Juanita spent the winters at their Sunshine Village home in Webster, Fla. for 33 years.

Robert touched many lives. He was a dedicated Monona Police Officer, Detective, and Juvenile Investigator. He worked closely with the Monona Grove School District. Bob was a charter member of the Dane County Juvenile Law Enforcement Association, and a proud member of the Teamsters Union and East Side Businessmen’s Association. Bob was a proud Navy Veteran and shared many stories of his time on the ship. He was Past Commander of the American Legion Post No. 429, Monona. One of his greatest thrills was attending the Badger Honor Flight in 2016 with his son. His children honored him with memorial bricks at the Marshall and Dane County Veterans Memorials. Bob loved people of all ages and would strike up conversations everywhere he went! He had so many special friends that enriched his life. Bob loved his BIG conversion vans. A favorite pastime was taking his friends and family for rides while pointing out the wildlife and landmarks. Bob also enjoyed camping, sight-seeing, shelling at the Florida beaches, and traveling all around Europe and the USA. Bob loved a bargain. He enjoyed antiquing and furniture refinishing, wood working and photography. He went from being the “Law Enforcer” to being the “Lawn Enforcer” with his fancy lawnmower at his property in Spring Green! Bob loved to eat! He often found recipes for Juanita to try, and enjoyed sharing a meal with those he loved. No one left the Engelberger home hungry! Robert volunteered at local schools and libraries and at the churches he attended in Marshall and Webster. Every Tuesday from November-April, while in Florida, he volunteered at Catfish Johnny’s Restaurant and enjoyed the country music jams. Robert cherished his family, and treasured spending time with his children and grandchild.

Robert is survived by his son, Michael Engelberger; daughter, Jayne (John) Risberg; grandson, Brett Risberg; brother, Charles Engelberger, sister-in-law, Betty (James) Casey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita; his parents; and his sister, Lois Jane Pettey.

Robert’s family would like to thank the SSM oncologists, the SSM Health at Home Care nurses, Sienna Crest caregivers, and the Agrace HospiceCare team for the exceptional, compassionate, and tender support and care that was given to their father.

A Memorial Service will be held at MARSHALL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 318 William St., Marshall, at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, with the Rev. Marty Stanton presiding. Military rites will be conducted. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Burial for Robert and Juanita will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Rd., Madison, Wis.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Marshall United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

