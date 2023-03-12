Dec. 29, 1943—Jan. 11, 2023

MADISON—Robert Wallace Richardson of Madison, WI, passed away on January 11, 2023, at the age of 79. Bob was an avid outdoorsman, skier, biker, boater, and prairie restorer. He lived life with gusto and was an active contributor to his family, church, and community. Bob was brave, kind, and leaned into the joys and possibilities of life. He will be missed.

Bob was born to Robert H. Richardson and Ruth W. Kesauer on December 29, 1943, in Schenectady, NY. He was raised in Monroe WI, along with his two sisters Janet Rich and Kathryn Richardson.

Bob married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Kathryn (Kate) Richardson in 1964, to whom he was married until she passed away in June of 2021. Bob and Kate had two sons, Rob and Dave, and five grandchildren, Oliver, Eli, Jackson, Charlie, and Caroline.

Bob is survived by his two sons, five grandchildren, two sisters; and his sister in-law, Diana Oostdik; her husband, Den; and the families of their three children: Katie, Julia, and Ben.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from Carroll College and a Master of Business Administration degree in investment analysis from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He was self-employed for 40 years as a commercial real estate appraiser with an MAI designation from the Appraisal Institute. Valuation and analysis projects included residential buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, developments, conservation easements, and parks.

Bob was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church for 55 years, serving in multiple roles, including deacon, elder, men’s group member, and choir member. He was an active Kiwanis member for 44 years, volunteer at the food bank, and was a ski patrol for over 35 years at Timberline, Tyrol Bason, Wintergreen, and Devils Head.

Bob’s family will host a service at Covenant Presbyterian Church on March 18, 2023. The service will be held at 2:00 PM, with a visitation one hour before that and refreshments after.

In leu of flowers, consider donating in his name to Covenant Presbyterian Church in Madison; or to Prairie Bluff Chapter of Prairie Enthusiasts (Restricted-Seeds for Skinner).

