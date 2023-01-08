June 18, 1948—Jan. 1, 2023

WAUNAKEE—Robert W. Kriesler, 74, of Waunakee, died on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the University Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born in Dubuque, IA, on June 18, 1948, to William and Edith (Horner) Kreisler. He married the love of his life, Sharon Marking on November 12, 1966, Sharon preceded him in death on January 15, 2013. Bob served in the Marine Corps from 1966-1969, and was very proud of his service. He owned and operated “Bob’s Decorating” for the last 50 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as watching and listening to the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers.

Survivors include three sons: Ken (Tracey), Nicholas (Jamie) and Kevin. Bob is also survived by four grandchildren: Benjamin, Amber, Mason, and Karsten; and one brother, Michael Kriesler.

He was preceded in death by three sisters: Sandra Ace, Carol Holler and Mildred Roth; and his brother ,Frederick Kreisler.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place in Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove following the service.

The family would like to thank the Doctors, nurses, and staff at University Hospital Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit for all their support and care of Bob and his family.

