Nov. 23, 1936—Nov. 21, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE—Robert W. Helt, age 85, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

He was born on November 23, 1936 in Aurora, IL, and was the son of William and Lorena (Umbdenstock) Helt. Robert graduated from Loyola University in Chicago in 1958, with a degree in Accounting. After graduation, He joined the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Saumur, France for two years. He married Mary Veith on June 26, 1965, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church. Robert was employed by the State of Wisconsin for many years as a certified public accountant.

Robert was a gifted pianist, and enjoyed playing piano his whole life. He could sight read almost any piece of music, and his songs brightened many holidays, birthdays and family gatherings. He enjoyed gardening and tending to his beautiful vegetable garden each year.

He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and will always be remembered for his good-natured spirit, ready smile and gentle heart.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; six children: Marjorie (Peter) Van Beek, Diane Helt, Kathryn (Wade) Williams, Thomas Helt, Michael Helt, Patricia Helt; two grandchildren: Rose Van Beek and Leila Mayouf; a brother, Gerald (Elizabeth) Helt; two sisters: Evelyn Owen and Phyllis Primmer

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Father Thomas Kelley will preside. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Tuesday.

