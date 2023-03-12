Jan. 9, 1933—Feb. 26, 2023

MADISON—On February 26, 2023, surrounded by his family, Robert (Bob) Lynch passed away peacefully, just weeks after his 90th birthday. Born January 9, 1933 to Florence McLellan and Thomas Lynch of Minneapolis, MN, Bob certainly lived a uniquely interesting life.

Bob earned two Purple Hearts in Korea before the age of 19. Following the Korean War, Bob landed in Madison, WI, to pursue a higher education. This is where he met the love of his life, Susan (Sue) Upton. Together they raised three children, during a marriage that lasted his lifetime.

Boxing became Bob’s passion during his time at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and he spent 70 years as a coach, manager, and ambassador to the sport he loved. Also a rugby enthusiast, Bob traveled the world playing and spectating, forging friendships that would last forever.

A pilot, boat captain, lifeguard, and more, Bob was an accomplished adventurer, and a survivor at his core.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of almost 62 years, Sue Lynch; daughters: Teri (Ivars) Repins, Cara Lynch (Todd Shortreed); son, Nelson (Anne) Lynch; granddaughters: Kirstin (Josh) DeGrave and Lindsey Repins; grandsons: Carson and Cameron Lynch; dog, Kenni; and countless friends worldwide.

Bob’s body was donated to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Medical School as his last deliberate wish to continue helping others even after his passing. A celebration of life will be held by family at a later date.

Should you feel compelled to donate in his honor, The Bob Lynch Boxing Foundation http://boblynchboxingfoundation.org supports amateur boxing in Wisconsin. All contributions will be respectfully managed by fellow boxer and dear friend, Andrea Nelson.

We would like to thank the staff at the Madison VA Hospital, especially those on 3B, Transitional Care, and Hospice who cared for Bob and his family with such kindness and compassion. We will be forever grateful.

We Love You Forever, Dad—(Sue, Teri, Cara and Nelson).