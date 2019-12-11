Robert Stewart, 68, Mauston

Bob was a fun, loving, gentle man, with a giving heart. He spent many years working at Kozy's Pizza, the family business that was run by his mother, Stella. Many knew him as the pizza man but the people who meant the most knew him as dad. If he wasn't in the kitchen whipping up pizzas, you could find him heading to the river with a tackle box in one hand and a fishing pole in the other. Bob also had a passion for collecting beautiful antique items. It wouldn't be any surprise to catch him at an antique store or a second hand store looking to add to his collection. Bob also loved spending time with family, especially his girls. Bob had the chance to meet his son after many years. Although their time together was brief, it gave Bob such joy and peace.