Robert Stewart, 68, Mauston

MAUSTON - Robert "Bob" E. Stewart Jr., 68, of rural Mauston, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, peacefully after his courageous battle with brain cancer, at Wisconsin Dells Health Services. Bob was born June 29, 1951, in Sparta, Wis., the son of Robert Stewart Sr. and Stella Hysell.
Bob was a fun, loving, gentle man, with a giving heart. He spent many years working at Kozy's Pizza, the family business that was run by his mother, Stella. Many knew him as the pizza man but the people who meant the most knew him as dad. If he wasn't in the kitchen whipping up pizzas, you could find him heading to the river with a tackle box in one hand and a fishing pole in the other. Bob also had a passion for collecting beautiful antique items. It wouldn't be any surprise to catch him at an antique store or a second hand store looking to add to his collection. Bob also loved spending time with family, especially his girls. Bob had the chance to meet his son after many years. Although their time together was brief, it gave Bob such joy and peace.
Bob is survived by his three daughters, Leya Stewart, Shana (Joshua) Smiley, and Selena Stewart; and his sons, Matthew Stewart and Len (Lisa) Jessen; along with his sister, Cindy Olson. Bob also is leaving behind many grandchildren, along with nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David; and grandson, Robert.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Kozy's Pizza in Mauston, Wis.