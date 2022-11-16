Robert Russell Westby

Oct. 2, 1935—Nov. 10, 2022

APPLETON/LODI—Robert “Bob” Russell Westby, 87, of Appleton, Wisc. passed away surrounded by his loving family at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, Wisc. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Bob was born to Russell and Violet (Hazeltine) Westby on Oct. 2, 1935, in Beloit, Wisc. and raised in Janesville, Wisc. In youth he was a Boy Scout with a host of jobs, before he turned eighteen, he was: paper carrier, assistant chicken sexer, short-order cook, grocery bag boy, floor scrubber, hay bailer, and detasseler of corn. It was there too, during fourth-grade bible class, where he met his future high school sweetheart, Patricia “Pat” Mae Loveland. In 1955, she became his beloved wife, the mother of his children and partner in adventures too numerous to count, by car, Goldwing, or plane, until she preceded him in death in 2015.

Bob was driven by a sense of civic duty that began in youth that led him to become a police officer with the Janesville Police Department. After several years on the Janesville Police force, and a Michigan State University degree in Criminology, he had a varied professional life. From a position as a Head of Security at Badger Ammunition Plant to a Law Enforcement Consultant for the Wisconsin Technical College System. In addition, he was a county commissioner, ultimately becoming the President of the Columbia County Board. Bob leaves behind four children, Alan (Terri Spychalla) Westby, Charles “Chick” (Kim Barbeau) Westby, Robert “Robb” (Maggie Weir) Westby, and Dena (Bill) Mercer. He is also remembered by his grandchildren, Ryan (Kaaren Paras) Harrison, Teresa (Matt) Breitrick, Russell Westby, John (Carolyn “Callie” (Baumeister) Westby, Sam Westby, Stephen Westby, Jonah “Robyn” (Lily Gonzalier) Re, Ian Mercer, Collin Mercer, and Lauren Mercer; his great-grandchildren, Sofia Paras, Alexia “Lexi”, Nicholas “Nick,” and Reagan Harrison, Sophie and James Breitrick, and Jupiter Re; his loving girlfriend Deloria Barron; his brother, Ronald Westby (Nancy Houle), and many nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (nee Loveland) in 2015, his parents, and his granddaughter, Elizabeth Westby.

A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 130 Locust St., Lodi Wisc. at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, with the Reverend Peace Kim presiding. Visitation will be held at the church, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Wisconsin Professional Police Association Scholarship Program – https://wppa.com/scholarship-program/

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201