Robert R. Weiss

May 20, 1958 - June 16, 2023

SLINGER - Robert "Bob" R. Weiss, 65, of Slinger, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2023 surrounded by his family after a hard-fought battle with leukemia. Bob was born the sixth of twelve children on May 20, 1958 in Port Washington, WI. He was the son of Albert and Mildred (Demerath) Weiss.

The family soon moved to Juneau, WI and continued the tradition of dairy farming. He graduated high school from Dodgeland High in Juneau, WI in 1977.

Bob then served in the United States Marine Corp stationed at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, CA. It is here, that he met his soulmate, Tammy, and became a loving dad to Cherey. They soon had two more children, Alicia and Ryan, before moving back to Wisconsin to fulfill Bob's love of farming and carry on the family farm.

With the birth of their youngest daughter, Ashley, the family was complete. Bob continued farming until 2005 and then became a beloved mail carrier for the United States Postal Service.

Bob loved life, and to know him was to love him. He would find the positive in all situations and in all people. His kindness, quick wit, and his willingness to promote others was inspiring. Even during his 13-year battle with cancer, Bob continued to have a remarkable work ethic and wore a smile on his face every day.

He was a devout Catholic, and his faith grew and matured throughout his life. Bob had several passions: farming, his Harley, rock music, birding, the Packers and the Brewers, and his 1970 Chevelle. But nothing was more important to him than family. He was a loving husband, a dedicated father, and the world's best Papa. In his words, "My family is my whole world".

Bob is survived by his wife, Tammy; daughters: Cherey (Troy) Justmann, Alicia (Tim) Kabara, Ashley (Katie); and son, Ryan (Lynzie); five grandchildren: Sylvia, Nicholas, Harrison, Margot, and Olivia; five sisters and five brothers: Barbara, Marty (Sue), and Joseph, all of Juneau, WI, Thomas (Nancy) of Cadott, WI, Kenneth (Deb) of Fond du Lac, WI, Mary Nehmer of Denmark, WI, Jane (Joseph) of Fargo, ND, Joan (Tim) Ziegel of Fond du Lac, WI, Jennifer (Rick) Lietzau of Littleton, CO, and Edward (Val) of Juneau, WI; nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Phil.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, 1200 St. Gabriel Way in Hubertus, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Slinger.

Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.