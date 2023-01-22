Robert Paul Humke

MIDDLETON — Bob Humke, former director of Madison School and Community Recreation, age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

A celebration of life will be held at WELLSPRING UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5702 S. Hill Drive, Madison, on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Memorial service at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch.