 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Paul Humke

Robert Paul Humke

Feb. 13, 1936 – Jan. 11, 2023

MIDDLETON — Bob Humke, former director of Madison School and Community Recreation, age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

A celebration of life will be held at WELLSPRING UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5702 S. Hill Drive, Madison, on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Memorial service at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch.

A complete obituary and memorial giving details may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics