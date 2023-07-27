Robert P. Serrurier

Aug. 6, 1931 - July 16, 2023

NEW LISBON - Robert P. Serrurier, age 91, of New Lisbon, WI, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Tomah Health in Tomah, WI. He was born on August 6, 1931 to Alexander and Annie (Martin) in Mauston, WI.

Robert proudly served in the United States Army from 1950 to 1954, and later worked for over 20 years at the Tomah VA Medical Center as a Physical Therapist Assistant and Nursing Assistant.

He was an avid fishermen, enjoyed hunting, and watching boxing and the Packers and Badgers. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and all who knew him.

He is survived by his children: David (Linda) Serrurier, Richard (MJ) Serrurier, Edith (Walter) Winker, and Susan Serrurier; his grandchildren: Robert Winker, Lawrence (Melissa) Winker, Alicia (Significant other- Kenny) Winker, and Terri (Tim) Jensen; great-grandchildren: Taylor Winker, Tanner Winker, Preston Winker, Nicholas Winker, Alex Winker, Alice Winker, Walter Winker, Lily Jensen, Lincoln Jensen, and Logan Jensen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Annie; a daughter, Rebecca Serrurier; his brothers: Lewis, Harold, Frederick, and Alva; and sisters: Laura, Edith, and Annie; and his former wives, Laura Mae and Sally.

A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the New Lisbon American Legion. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.