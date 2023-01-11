May 7, 1932—Jan. 6, 2023

MADISON—Robert Michael “Bob” Hanneman, beloved son, brother, and uncle, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at St. Mary’s Care Center, in Madison. He was born to Michael and Marion (Becker) Hanneman on May 7, 1932, in Madison.

Bob was a devout Christian who believed strongly in the power of prayer and he faithfully attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Madison. Throughout his life he loved creating art and he was recognized several times for his unique artistic style. In 1993, Bob was honored by Very Special Arts of Wisconsin and in 2022, Arts for All Wisconsin had a special exhibit, a retrospective of his life’s artistic work.

Bob was active in the community—he was supported by MARC programming for many years. He participated for several years in Special Olympics (broad jump), and he was a long-time employee of Felly’s Flowers, where he used his lifelong love of flowers and plants, which was reflected in his art. He enjoyed spending time on the family’s lakefront property in Montello, and especially loved boating on Buffalo Lake with his family. Bob was an avid game player, especially Trouble, Uno and other card games, and his favorite opponents were his sisters.

Bob is survived by his sister, Beverly Sloan; six nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and nephews; three great-great-nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Billy; parents, Michael and Marion; and sister, Marian Kaesberg.

A celebration of life will be held at ST. MARY’S CARE CENTER, 3401 Maple Grove Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, with Dara Schuller-Hanson presiding. A private family burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Bob’s name to Arts for All Wisconsin, 1709 Aberg Ave., Madison, WI 53704. A special thank you to everyone who supported Bob on his life journey.

