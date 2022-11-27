Aug. 18, 1929—Nov. 23, 2022

DEFOREST—Robert M. Bookhout, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at The Koselig House in DeForest. He was born on August 18, 1929, in Leeds, WI, son of Fred and Grace (Bennett) Bookhout.

Robert married the love of his life, Gladys Balczewski on September 19, 1953. Together they raised three children in Madison. Robert worked as an electrician for Dane County for 30 years. He enjoyed tinkering, woodworking, doing crafts, and especially enjoyed watching NASCAR. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his sons: David Bookhout and Paul (Teri) Bookhout; daughter, Donna (Bill) Ziegler; grandchildren: Will, Jessica, David Jr., Nicole, Matthew (Danielle), and Amy; sisters: Joanne Quam and Carol (Keith) Gumbinger; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys in 2019.

A time of visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to Agrace Hospice Care or a Charity of your choosing.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Koselig House and Agrace Hospice Care for their love and compassionate care they provided to Robert and family.

