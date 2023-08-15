Robert Lee Wylesky

July 1, 1946 - Aug. 8, 2023

FALL RIVER - Robert Lee Wylesky, 77 of Fall River, passed away August 8, 2023 in his family's presence at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI, after a long battle with his health.

Robert, also known as "Bob", "Ski", or "Bobby", was born July 1, 1946 in Columbus, WI. He was the son of Vincent Leo Wylesky and Anna Rose (Malkowski) Wylesky.

Robert attended Mckinley Elementary and Rio High School. When Robert turned eighteen, he decided to devote his life to the Navy and serve his country.

Robert served time on the USS Salamonie starting in 1964. In March of 1968 Robert served in the Vietnam War overseas to March of 1969. In 1974, he did a tour of duty in Japan. There, he met the love of his life, Akiko.

Robert had officially retired from the Navy, August 20, 1974. Robert and Akiko decided to get married December 31, 1974. At the time, Robert had decided to take over the Wylesky farm and continue the legacy. The new couple raised pigs, chickens, and cattle. Eventually they found more success in raising dairy cattle and operated a successful dairy farm for nearly forty years.

The two eventually had two daughters. Robert cherished his family and did everything for them.

Robert had many passions in his life. He loved to socialize and enjoyed getting family and friends together. There was not a single person who visited Robert that went home hungry.

Robert took all of his close family and friends on his boats to deep sea fish on Lake Michigan. Robert was an outdoor enthusiast. He loved hunting, especially the elusive whitetail. There were always lavish tales from Robert of the twenty-two pointer that got away.

Other activities Robert enjoyed were gardening, camping, going to flea markets and auctions, planting fruit trees, learning about world war history, playing with his dogs, and most importantly, spending time with his beloved family. He will be missed most for his loving, and giving nature.

Survivors include his wife Akiko; two children: April (Michael), and Kimeko (Joseph); grandchildren: Kiana, Alexander, Ashton, Kai, and Kobe; sister, Mary; and sister-in-law, Beverly. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, three sisters, many brother and sisters-in-law, and many nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio with Father Grant Thies presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Doylestown. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.