Nov. 20, 1959 – Dec. 30, 2022
LONGMONT, Colo. — Robert James Dickman, 63, passed away in Longmont, Colorado, on December 30, 2022.
Bob was born November 20, 1959 in Madison, Wis., to Richard and Eileen (Leary) Dickman. Bob attended Indiana State University on a wrestling scholarship, and during his athletic career earned numerous accolades, including two-time NCAA Division I Wrestling All-American. Bob was inducted into the ISU wrestling Hall of Fame in 2013. He earned a degree in Criminology, and went on to work at the New Mexico State Penitentiary. He returned to Wisconsin and began his 28-year career at the Marathon County Jail. Throughout his career, he worked to expand educational opportunities for incarcerated people. He respected, valued, and befriended many of his colleagues. Bob retired as Jail Administrator in April 2013.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sheila Bannigan; his five children: Mary (Cole) Swanson, Sean Dickman, Caitlin (Louis DeVita) Dickman, Kimberly (Julien Jolivette) Dickman, and Alaine (Scott Heffernan) Dickman; grandchild, Clio James Dickman; mother, Eileen; and siblings: Mary (Joey) Stolzmann, Nancy Dickman, Michael Dickman, and Thomas (Tracey Schindler) Dickman. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard; and by his brother, Steven Dickman.
A complete obituary and remembrances for Bob’s family and friends may be shared at dignitymemorial.com.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) at 912 Killian Hill Road SW Suite 205 Lilburn, GA 30047 or at www.lbda.org.