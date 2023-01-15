Robert James Dickman

Bob was born November 20, 1959 in Madison, Wis., to Richard and Eileen (Leary) Dickman. Bob attended Indiana State University on a wrestling scholarship, and during his athletic career earned numerous accolades, including two-time NCAA Division I Wrestling All-American. Bob was inducted into the ISU wrestling Hall of Fame in 2013. He earned a degree in Criminology, and went on to work at the New Mexico State Penitentiary. He returned to Wisconsin and began his 28-year career at the Marathon County Jail. Throughout his career, he worked to expand educational opportunities for incarcerated people. He respected, valued, and befriended many of his colleagues. Bob retired as Jail Administrator in April 2013.