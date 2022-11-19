 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert J. Rittmeyer

POYNETTE—Robert J. “Bob the Milkman” Rittmeyer, age 60, of Poynette, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, after a courageous and hard-fought fight.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Arlington, WI, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, with Pastor Juhl officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, and on Wednesday at the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

