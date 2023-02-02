Robert J. Dahlk

Aug. 19, 1935 – Jan. 31, 2023

VERONA—Whether you called him Pops, Dad, Grandpa, Uncle Bob, Robert or Mr. Dahlk, we all share the same loss as we send Robert “Bob” Dahlk home to join so many others he loved.

Bob passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, from heart failure, having had a great long life filled with so much love for family and friends, so much laughter and pranks with nephews who were like brothers, and nieces and in-laws who kept him supplied with peppernuts and treats they knew he loved.

Bob married Judy Long on March 30, 1957, and together they raised and loved two children and enjoyed time at the cabin “up north,” Badgers and Packers games and nights out with friends. One of Dad’s favorite pastimes was mowing the lawn, usually with a beer in the cupholder. Judy passed away in November of 1999.

Later, Bob married Joan Bellrichard and they continued those good times at the cabin, Friday fish fries with great friends and cheering on the Badgers.

A lifelong outdoorsman, Bob worked for many years as a landscaper. In 1984, Bob and his son, Don, started Capital Lawn Sprinkler, Inc. One of the proudest times of his life was to be in business with his son. Until only recently, Bob would show up at the office to catch up with Colleen and Karen and do a bank run.

The best and most important part of Bob’s life was his family. His grandkids, Meredith and Nolan, were the biggest warm spot in Dad’s life. He loved hearing about their travels, football and baseball games, their friends, and was proud of their accomplishments. They always made precious time for their grandpa and he knew he was loved.

Bob’s kids, Kim and Don, will miss him every minute of every day but will hear his voice constantly as they plan, celebrate and remember. Our dad was a best man in every sense. He taught us every important lesson in life, he gave us grace, even when we may not have deserved it and we always knew we were loved. It was our honor to give Dad our greatest love in his last weeks and try to honor his every last wish.

Bob is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Donald (Chris) Dahlk and their children, Meredith and Nolan; daughter, Kim Marheine. He now shares an old fashioned in heaven with Kim’s husband, Bill. Bob’s nieces and nephews made every visit a party when they were all together. His friends were lifelong and precious.

Bob’s family thanks all of you for your many, many kindnesses. To Dad’s family for the visits, cards, calls and so many shared memories. To Nancy and Mike for countless meals, snow shoveling, paper delivery and so many laughs when we needed them.

To Agrace HospiceCare, we couldn’t have given our dad the loving care that was important to Dad and us without you. You anticipated our every need and gave us every comfort, making the next step a little lighter to take. Bless you for the work you do.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Agrace HospiceCare or the charity of your choice.

A funeral service will be held at WEST MIDDLETON LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3763 Pioneer Road, Verona, at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A luncheon and fellowship will follow the service. A graveside service will follow at Middleton Junction Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761