July 29, 1934—Nov. 1, 2022

CASSVILLE—Robert J. “Bob” Soule of Cassville, WI, passed away November 1, 2022, in Lancaster, WI, where he resided and battled Alzheimer’s for many years.

He was born in Madison, WI, on July 29, 1934, the son of Ralph and Margaret (Grasser) Soule. Bob attended Madison Central High School where he played hockey with the Madison Cardinals during his later school years, as well as after graduation. While roller skating, he met his future wife, Marilyn Henthorne. On June 26,1954, they were married, and Marilyn became his lifelong love and travel companion of 68 years. He worked for Wisconsin Power & Light Company, now known as Alliant Energy. Bob and Marilyn went on to move to Cassville to open and work at the Nelson Dewey Power Plant until his retirement in 1993, after 40 years.

Bob was very active in his community. He was a part of the Cassville Civil Defense, Cassville Volunteer Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, a Boy Scout leader, house painter, family home remodeler and a member of St. Charles Catholic Church where he was a reader at Sunday Mass.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children: Deb (Gary) Bartels, Cheryl (Mike) Meier, Steve Soule and Jeff (Luann)Soule; grandchildren: Michael, Carrie, Brian and Amy; great-grandchildren: Patrick, Emily, Maddie, Kiefer, Giada, Ethan, Ryleigh, Brennan, Morgan and Emery; a sister, Mary Jo (Werner) Mackler; sisters and brothers-in-law: Beverly Christianson, Carla Baez, Jerry and Joanne Henthorne, Delores and Barry Ingle, Shirley Ryan, Joanne Pedder; many nieces and nephews; and grand-dog, Hachiko.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Vivian (Homer) Emmons, Catherine (Robert) Beckwith, Muriel (Wayne) Snow; brother, Clair (Elizabeth) Soule; his mother and father-in-law, Carl and Norma Henthorne; brothers and sisters-in-law: Myron and Charlotte Henthorne, Ivan and Patty Lean, Chuck and Bonnie Zepke, James Ryan, Lyle Baez, Melvin Christianson; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville with Father Greg Ihm as officiating. Friends and family may gather Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A rosary service will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. prior to mass. Following mass, a Ringing of The Bell Ceremony will be held in honor of Bob’s many hours volunteered with the Cassville Volunteer Fire Department. Private Family burial will be held at a later date.

Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Cassville Rescue Squad or Grant County Hospice.

Online condolences at martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.