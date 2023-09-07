BARABOO - Robert H. "Bob" Hackett, age 81, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023 after a long battle with Dementia. Robert, son of Prescott "Scotty" and LaVerna (Keith) Hackett was born January 7, 1942. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School. Bob proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1960 - 1964. During his time in the Navy, he was stationed in Key West, FL and Midway Island as an air traffic controlman. During his working career, Bob was employed as a laborer for various establishments including, Libby McNeil Libby, Crown Cork and Seal, Glacier Tool and Mold and eventually retired from Wal-Mart after being employed over 25. He was very active in the Baraboo Youth Hockey Program, coaching his sons in hockey as well as being a referee. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and being outdoors. Bob enjoyed gardening various produce and was happy to share many quarts of canned goods with friends and family. He was an active, lifetime member of the Baraboo Elk's Club.