Robert Faude Young

July 31, 1935 - May 29, 2023

Robert Faude Young went to eternal rest on Monday, May 29, 2023. Bob was born on July 31, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI the son of George and Elsie (Faude) Young.

Before marrying the love of his life Bob served in the US Army and was a Korean War Veteran. Bob married Hallie in 1958 and they resided in the Milwaukee area until the early 1970's when they moved to Lyndon Station.

It was then that he began RF Young Construction and operated it for nearly 30 years being a part of much of Wisconsin Dells' growth.

Outside of his concrete work Bob enjoyed the outdoors. He went hunting, fishing, camping, plowed a lot of snow and cut a lot of wood. He liked working in his barns, being at the cabin up north and working at rodeos. Bob and Hallie were very involved with Little Britches Rodeo in Wisconsin with Bob serving as President for many years.

Through the years Bob and Hallie enjoyed their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; hauling the 5th wheel camper to wherever they needed to be to lend a hand.

Bob is survived by his children: Ava (Roger) Schronce, Duane (Rhonda) Young, Nathan (Diane) Young, Roslyn (Mike) Phillips, Jennifer (Tom) Neis and Marcine (Brad) Young-Plant. He has eight grandchildren: Chad, Jessica, Casey, Kyle, Austin, Zane, Jordon, Zachary; and seven great-grandchildren: Reid, Pierce, Conner, Mason, Kynree, Krossyn and CJaye; all of whom he enjoyed watching grow. He is also survived by his brother, Phil Young; and sister Loretta Steckhan. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Hallie.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the Edge O' Dells Bar and Resort from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Robert or to the American Cancer Society in memory of Hallie. May they both rest in peace together.

