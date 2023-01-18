Jan. 28, 1924 - Jan. 14, 2023

LAKE MILLS - Robert Eugene Strakeljahn, 98, departed this world for his Heavenly Home on January 14, 2023, at Lilac Springs surrounded by his three children.

Born January 28, 1924, in Rockford, IL, he lived on the family farm outside Winnebago, IL. He was baptized and confirmed in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Rockford, IL.

Bob graduated from Winnebago High School, class of 1942. He was an outstanding athlete and lettered in football and basketball. He went on to attend Carthage College until the Army drafted him into the infantry in WWII. While fighting for the country he loved, Bob was severely wounded in Europe and received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, 3 Bronze Battle Stars and the Presidential Unit Citation, along with other medals.

During the War he met and married Evelyn Wolff, Lake Mills, WI, and they celebrated 76 years of marriage before her death in 2021. Bob and Evie made their home in Lake Mills until moving to Madison in 1964. They returned to Lake Mills in 1992, and have lived there ever since.

Bob's career path varied. He worked at Ladish Malt, Jefferson, as a Stockbroker in Madison and, in 1973, became owner/operator of a reconditioning auto supply business until his retirement in 1985. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and the Lake Mills American Legion Post #67, as well as a lifetime DAV and VFW member.

Bob's love of sports continued throughout his lifetime and he went from being on the court/field to an avid fan of basketball and football. He took tremendous pride in watching his two sons, grandson and great-grandchildren compete. Golf was his favorite pastime and he continued to play into his 80's.

Bob will be remembered and loved always by daughter, Sandra Jenks (Bob), Winter Haven, FL; sons: David Strakeljahn (Linda), Jupiter, FL, and Thomas Strakeljahn (Pam), Lancaster, WI; granddaughter, Lisa Meyer (Paul), Madison, WI, and great-grandsons: Andrew (Krista) and Kevin; grandson, Robert Bass (Nancy), and great-grandchildren: Brady and Brittany, Eden Prairie, MN; and granddaughter, Alicia Strakeljahn, Sun Prairie, WI. Bob will also be missed by his large extended family of step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; his Church family and many friends. Bob joins his wife, parents, four sisters and four brothers in their eternal home.

Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lake Mills, on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Rock Lake Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the Church's Bob and Evie Strakeljahn Scholarship Fund.