April 24, 1944 – Dec. 7, 2022

MADISON — Robert Edward Perry “Martini Bob,” age 78, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Bay at Belmont Nursing Home.

He was born on April 24, 1944, in Madison, the son of Clifford and Myrtle (Brockmiller) Perry. He married Cindy Lee on February 14, 1970, in Madison. Cindy was the love of his life for many years. It deeply saddened him when she passed in 2016.

Bob served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He loved his country very much. Bob enjoyed shaking up Martini’s down at Smoky’s Supper Club for many years.

Bob is survived by his partner, Laura Adamak; Michelle Plummer and Krista Meyer, whom Bob called his daughters; and Tyreese Plummer whom he called his grandson; and sister, Donna Amacher. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Rod and Lloyd Perry.

Celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date.

Special thank you to the V.A. Hospital, Agrace Hospice Care, and the staff at Bay at Belmont.

